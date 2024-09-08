Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1948" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
