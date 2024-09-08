Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1948" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (12)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

