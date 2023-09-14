Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
