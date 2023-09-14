Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (23)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction MUNZE - May 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1938 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Picena SRL
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search