2 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1937 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
