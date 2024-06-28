Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1937 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • VL Nummus (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

