Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1936 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
