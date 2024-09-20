Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1935-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
