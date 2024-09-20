Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1935-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1935-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1935-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - November 27, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - November 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

