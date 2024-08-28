Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3260 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
