Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3260 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

