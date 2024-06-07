Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 62,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1934 at auction AURORA - December 19, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

