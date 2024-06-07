Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 62,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
