Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1933 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1933 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1004 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction MUNZE - May 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

