Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1004 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search