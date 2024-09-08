Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 26601 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 16300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 27, 2017
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
