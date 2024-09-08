Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 26601 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 16300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction MS67 - July 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction AURORA - May 22, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 22, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction MS67 - March 31, 2018
Seller MS67
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - April 27, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - April 27, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 27, 2017
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
