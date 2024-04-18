Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 61,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1930 at auction MS67 - September 8, 2018
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
