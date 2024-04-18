Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 61,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search