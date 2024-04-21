Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Denga1700
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2601 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
