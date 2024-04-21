Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • MS67 (10)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2601 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1929 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search