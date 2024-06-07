Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - October 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

