2 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
