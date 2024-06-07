Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - June 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 22, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - March 23, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search