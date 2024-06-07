Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 22, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search