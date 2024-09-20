Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1926 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (20)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (9)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (16)
- VL Nummus (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search