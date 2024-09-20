Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1926 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1926 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1926 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

