Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1925 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (8)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2484 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search