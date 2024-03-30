2 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1925 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

