Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1925 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1925 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1925 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2484 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction MS67 - February 11, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1925 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1925 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Picena SRL
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search