2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 74569 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (75) AU (60) XF (46) VF (20) F (1) No grade (43) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (26) MS63 (18) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (16) XF45 (11) XF40 (9) VF35 (6) VF25 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (3) RB (28) BN (37) Service NGC (61) ННР (4) RNGA (1)

