Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 74569 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
