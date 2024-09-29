Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Edge ribbed

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 74569 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

