Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

