Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
