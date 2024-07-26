Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 63,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
