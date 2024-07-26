Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 63,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - June 2, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search