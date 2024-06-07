Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,500. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 24100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
