Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,500. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 24100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Category
Year
Search