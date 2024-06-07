15 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,500. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (1)