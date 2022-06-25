Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1990 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
