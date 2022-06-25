Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1990 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1990 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1990 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1990 at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

