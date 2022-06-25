15 Kopeks 1990 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (4) XF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) SP67 (1) SP65 (2) PL65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)