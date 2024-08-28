Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
