Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - December 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

