Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (18)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search