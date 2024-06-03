15 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (2) SP65 (6) Service PCGS (8)