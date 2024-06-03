Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place July 29, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
