Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

