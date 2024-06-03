15 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (22) VF (1) Condition (slab) SP67 (5) SP66 (7) PL66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

AURORA (9)

Coins.ee (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Russiancoin (9)