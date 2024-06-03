Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1986
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (9)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
