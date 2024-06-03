Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1985
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1985 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search