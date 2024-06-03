Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1985
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
