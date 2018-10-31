Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1984 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

