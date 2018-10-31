Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
