15 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) SP66 (6) SP65 (1) Service PCGS (9)