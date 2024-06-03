Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1982
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russiancoin (14)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1982 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search