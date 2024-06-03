Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
