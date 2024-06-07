15 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,900. Bidding took place July 30, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP67 (3) PL67 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)