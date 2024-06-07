Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,900. Bidding took place July 30, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
