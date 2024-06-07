Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,900. Bidding took place July 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1981 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1981 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search