Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search