Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Alexander - October 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1980 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

