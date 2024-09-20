15 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

