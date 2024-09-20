Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
