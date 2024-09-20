Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

