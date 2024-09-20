Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

