Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1976
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 558 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search