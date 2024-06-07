Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 558 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1976 at auction Alexander - November 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

