Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1975
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the RND auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
