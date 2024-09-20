Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the RND auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - November 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1975 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1975 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks
