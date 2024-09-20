15 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the RND auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

