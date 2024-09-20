Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1973
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2964 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8277 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search