Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2964 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8277 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS67
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
