Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,100. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

