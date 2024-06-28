Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1972
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,100. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (6)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search