15 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,100. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (5) UNC (34) AU (3) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) SP66 (1) PL66 (3) PL65 (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (5)

