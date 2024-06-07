Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 208,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Heritage - July 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
