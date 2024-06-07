Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 208,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
