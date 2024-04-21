Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 17, 2015.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
