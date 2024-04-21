Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 17, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
