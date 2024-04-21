15 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (40) AU (6) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) SP64 (1) PL67 (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (12)