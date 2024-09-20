Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3663 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1968 at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

