Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3663 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
