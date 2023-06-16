Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1962 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
