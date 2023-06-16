Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1962
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1962 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

