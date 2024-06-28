15 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,650. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

