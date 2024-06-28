Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,650. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
