Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,650. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • VL Nummus (3)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1961 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1961 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search