Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1957 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1957 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1957 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search