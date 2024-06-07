Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1957 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
