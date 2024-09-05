Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1956 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction MS67 - November 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

