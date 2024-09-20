Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1954 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

