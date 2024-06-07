15 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1953 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 460. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (13) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (8) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (4) Service ННР (7) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (10)

Imperial Coin (10)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (11)