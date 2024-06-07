Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1952
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
