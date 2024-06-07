Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

