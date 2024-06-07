15 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

