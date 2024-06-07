Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
