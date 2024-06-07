Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6900 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1951 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search