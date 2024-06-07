Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1911 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
