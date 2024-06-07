Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1911 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
