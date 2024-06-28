Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1949 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - October 21, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction MS67 - February 28, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - December 6, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price

