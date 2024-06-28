Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1949 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
