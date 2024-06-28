Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1948 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (14)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - October 21, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - October 21, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1948 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search